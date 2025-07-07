Frederic LaCroix betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Frederic Lacroix of France plays his second shot on the first hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Frederic LaCroix will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is LaCroix's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
LaCroix's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|--
LaCroix's recent performances
- LaCroix has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- LaCroix has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- LaCroix has averaged -1.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
LaCroix's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.181
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.266
|-1.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.157
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.551
|-0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.792
|-1.792
LaCroix's advanced stats and rankings
- LaCroix has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, LaCroix is sporting a -1.266 mark this season. He has a 50.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, LaCroix has delivered a -0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.00.
- LaCroix's average Driving Distance is 300.0 yards this season.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 38.89% and breaks par 5.56% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for LaCroix as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
