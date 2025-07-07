Francesco Molinari betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Francesco Molinari of Italy tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Francesco Molinari returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10-13. The Italian golfer will look to improve on his recent performances at this event as he competes in the prestigious Scottish tournament.
Molinari's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|66-69-72-66
|-7
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|2022
|MC
|80-72
|+12
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Molinari's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Molinari's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T65
|70-67-73-73
|-1
|3.900
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|66-68-72-71
|-7
|7.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished with a score of 2-over.
- Molinari has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.274
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.139
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.028
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.207
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.315
|-0.389
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
- Molinari has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.49% this season.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Molinari has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in 2025.
- On the greens, Molinari has delivered a -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.59 Putts Per Round.
- Molinari has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 198th on TOUR.
- He has broken par on 19.75% of his holes played this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
