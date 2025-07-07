PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Francesco Molinari of Italy tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Francesco Molinari of Italy tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Francesco Molinari returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10-13. The Italian golfer will look to improve on his recent performances at this event as he competes in the prestigious Scottish tournament.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Molinari's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4666-69-72-66-7
    2023MC71-70+1
    2022MC80-72+12

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Molinari's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Molinari's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-68-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-71-74-69-13.174
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-72-78+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6570-67-73-73-13.900
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4966-68-72-71-77.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-70-72-7--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--

    Molinari's recent performances

    • Molinari's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished with a score of 2-over.
    • Molinari has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2740.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1390.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.028-0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.207-0.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.315-0.389

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    • Molinari has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.49% this season.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Molinari has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in 2025.
    • On the greens, Molinari has delivered a -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.59 Putts Per Round.
    • Molinari has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 198th on TOUR.
    • He has broken par on 19.75% of his holes played this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW