Ewen Ferguson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Ewen Ferguson of Scotland looks on following his second shot on the 14th hole from a bunker on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Ewen Ferguson tees off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13. Ferguson will aim to improve upon his previous performances at this event, which have been mixed in recent years.
Ferguson's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|2023
|T12
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|2022
|T61
|67-76-71-73
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Ferguson's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ferguson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ferguson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T22
|74-73-70-71
|+4
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
Ferguson's recent performances
- Ferguson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 4-over.
- Ferguson has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ferguson has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ferguson has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ferguson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.179
Ferguson's advanced stats and rankings
- Ferguson has averaged -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ferguson has posted a 0.424 average in his past five tournaments.
- Ferguson has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five appearances.
- On the greens, Ferguson has delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five starts.
- Overall, Ferguson has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ferguson as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
