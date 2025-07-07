PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ewen Ferguson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ewen Ferguson of Scotland looks on following his second shot on the 14th hole from a bunker on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Ewen Ferguson tees off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13. Ferguson will aim to improve upon his previous performances at this event, which have been mixed in recent years.

    Latest odds for Ferguson at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Ferguson's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-68+1
    2023T1266-68-70-69-7
    2022T6167-76-71-73+7

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Ferguson's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ferguson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ferguson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT2274-73-70-71+4--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--

    Ferguson's recent performances

    • Ferguson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 4-over.
    • Ferguson has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ferguson has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ferguson has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ferguson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.179

    Ferguson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ferguson has averaged -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ferguson has posted a 0.424 average in his past five tournaments.
    • Ferguson has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five appearances.
    • On the greens, Ferguson has delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five starts.
    • Overall, Ferguson has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ferguson as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

