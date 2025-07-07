Ewen Ferguson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Ferguson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 22nd with a score of 4-over.

Ferguson has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Ferguson has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.