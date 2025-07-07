24M AGO

Eugenio Chacarra betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Eugenio Chacarra of Spain looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)