Eugenio Chacarra betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Eugenio Chacarra of Spain looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Eugenio Chacarra will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Chacarra's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Chacarra's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
Chacarra's recent performances
- Chacarra's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-over.
- He has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chacarra has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chacarra's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.645
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.419
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.518
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.704
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.413
|-0.555
Chacarra's advanced stats and rankings
- Chacarra has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.419 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Chacarra is sporting a 0.518 mark.
- On the greens, Chacarra has delivered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
- Chacarra's average Driving Distance this season is 303.3 yards.
- He has been breaking par 13.89% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chacarra as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
