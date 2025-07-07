Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Erik Van Rooyen of South Africa plays his tee shot on the second hole during his afternoon round in the Open Championship Final Qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club on July 01, 2025 in Deal, England. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. The South African will look to improve on his performance from last year's tournament.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|2023
|T68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|2022
|MC
|75-72
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|2.050
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|75-64-74-65
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-70-73-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|66-67-65-63
|-23
|300.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|71-69-77-79
|+8
|4.500
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.207
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.127
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.051
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.165
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.220
|-0.221
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen is sporting a 0.127 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen is delivering a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 23.90% of the time.
- van Rooyen has accumulated 469 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
