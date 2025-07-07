Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

van Rooyen is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen is sporting a 0.127 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, van Rooyen is delivering a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 23.90% of the time.