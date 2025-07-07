PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik Van Rooyen of South Africa plays his tee shot on the second hole during his afternoon round in the Open Championship Final Qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club on July 01, 2025 in Deal, England. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. The South African will look to improve on his performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3967-67-64-74-8
    2023T6872-63-73-73+1
    2022MC75-72+7

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7869-69-74-70-62.050
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3675-64-74-65-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-79+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-70-73-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson266-67-65-63-23300.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6271-69-77-79+84.500

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2070.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.127-0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.0510.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.165-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.220-0.221

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen is sporting a 0.127 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen is delivering a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 23.90% of the time.
    • van Rooyen has accumulated 469 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

