Elvis Smylie betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Elvis Smylie of Australia tees off on the 17th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Elvis Smylie will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Smylie's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Smylie's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Smylie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T72
|70-73-77-74
|+10
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
Smylie's recent performances
- Smylie's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 72nd with a score of 10-over.
- Smylie has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smylie has averaged -0.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smylie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.572
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.198
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.447
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.220
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.041
|-0.694
Smylie's advanced stats and rankings
- Smylie has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.198 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Smylie has sported a -0.572 mark. His average Driving Distance is 309.1 yards.
- On the greens, Smylie has delivered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75.
- Smylie has broken par 16.67% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smylie as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
