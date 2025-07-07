Dylan Naidoo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Dylan Naidoo of South Africa plays his second shot on the 11th hole on day one of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 29, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Dylan Naidoo will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Naidoo's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Dylan Naidoo's recent performances
- No recent performance data available.
Dylan Naidoo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Dylan Naidoo's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings available at this time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Naidoo as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
