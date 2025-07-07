Denny McCarthy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy of the United States lines up a putt on the 12th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. McCarthy will aim to improve upon his missed cut from last year's tournament as he tees off in North Berwick.
McCarthy's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|69-64-70-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|70-74-76-76
|+16
|10.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|55
|72-75-77-76
|+12
|10.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-68-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|62-73-74-69
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-72-71
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|71-75-71-71
|E
|37.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-72-75
|-2
|42.063
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-70-71
|-5
|82.500
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.193
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.245
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.023
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.595
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.670
|0.282
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.595 ranks ninth on TOUR this season, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.66 ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McCarthy is sporting a 0.245 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- McCarthy has accumulated 971 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
- On the greens, McCarthy is breaking par 20.75% of the time, ranking 131st on TOUR.
- McCarthy's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.38% ranks 34th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.