PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States lines up a putt on the 12th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States lines up a putt on the 12th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. McCarthy will aim to improve upon his missed cut from last year's tournament as he tees off in North Berwick.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-74+7

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-68-70-65-1558.714
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1269-64-70-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5770-74-76-76+1610.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5572-75-77-76+1210.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-68-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4662-73-74-69-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-72-71-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2971-75-71-71E37.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-72-75-242.063
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-70-71-582.500

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.193-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.245-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.0230.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5950.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6700.282

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.595 ranks ninth on TOUR this season, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.66 ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McCarthy is sporting a 0.245 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 971 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, McCarthy is breaking par 20.75% of the time, ranking 131st on TOUR.
    • McCarthy's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.38% ranks 34th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    The First Look: ISCO Championship heads to Hurstbourne Country Club

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW