Davis Riley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Davis Riley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Davis Riley returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Riley will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the prestigious tournament.
Riley's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2023
|T35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|75-63-74-68
|-8
|3.150
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-77-73-67
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-77
|+15
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|71-68-67-72
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-68-69
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.984 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.475
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.503
|-0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.275
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.224
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.480
|-0.984
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.475 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.503 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
