2H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Riley will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Riley's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72+2
    2023T3563-73-67-73-4

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6775-63-74-68-83.150
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-77-73-67+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-77+15--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-68-70-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-69+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-67-72-6391.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-68-69-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.984 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.475-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.503-0.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2750.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.224-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.480-0.984

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.475 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.503 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Riley has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

