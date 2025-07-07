Darius Van Driel betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Darius Van Driel of the Netherlands looks on following his second shot on the sixth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Darius Van Driel returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Van Driel will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes against a strong field in North Berwick, Scotland.
Van Driel's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|+1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Van Driel's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Van Driel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Van Driel's recent performances
- Van Driel's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at 1-over.
- Van Driel has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Van Driel has averaged -1.871 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Driel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.871
Van Driel's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five starts, Van Driel has averaged -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Van Driel's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five tournaments stands at -1.434.
- Around the green, Van Driel has posted an average of -0.725 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five events.
- On the greens, Van Driel has shown some strength with a 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Van Driel's Strokes Gained: Total average for his past five starts is -1.871.
All stats in this article are accurate for Van Driel as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
