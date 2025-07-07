Danny Willett betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Danny Willett returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Willett will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Willett's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|2022
|MC
|77-73
|+10
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-68-67-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|37
|69-69-74-71
|-5
|11.822
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|8.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-66-72-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
Willett's recent performances
- Willett has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.056
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.960
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.319
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.698
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.001
|-0.133
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.960 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Willett is sporting a 0.319 mark this season.
- On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he ranks 144th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 168 points.
- Willett has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.02% and a Driving Distance average of 294.1 yards this season.
- His Putts Per Round average stands at 28.62, while he breaks par 17.72% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
