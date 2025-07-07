PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Danny Willett betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Danny Willett returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Willett will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Willett at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Willett's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-74+8
    2022MC77-73+10

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Willett's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Willett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-68-67-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship3769-69-74-71-511.822
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4275-71-73-73+419.125
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-72-71-71+18.500
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-66-72-69-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--

    Willett's recent performances

    • Willett has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
    • Willett has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.056-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.960-0.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.319-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6980.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.001-0.133

    Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.960 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Willett is sporting a 0.319 mark this season.
    • On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he ranks 144th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 168 points.
    • Willett has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.02% and a Driving Distance average of 294.1 yards this season.
    • His Putts Per Round average stands at 28.62, while he breaks par 17.72% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

