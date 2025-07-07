PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker is set to compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. This marks Walker's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Walker's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-71-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-70E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3466-67-70-75-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-68-66-68-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3172-66-70-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC79-68+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-65-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1050.014-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.196-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.109-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0270.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3460.020

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.014 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.196 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker has delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 24.32% of the time.
    • Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

