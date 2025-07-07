Danny Walker betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Danny Walker is set to compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. This marks Walker's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Walker's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|66-67-70-75
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|72-66-70-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.014
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.196
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.109
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.027
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.346
|0.020
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.014 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.196 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 24.32% of the time.
- Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
