Daniel Brown betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Daniel Brown of England tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Daniel Brown will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Brown finished 61st in this tournament last year, posting a score of 5-under.
Brown's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|61
|65-69-67-74
|-5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T10
|65-72-73-74
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|61
|65-69-67-74
|-5
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of even par.
- Brown has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 0.847 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.847
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.