Daniel Brown betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Brown of England tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Daniel Brown of England tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Daniel Brown will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Brown finished 61st in this tournament last year, posting a score of 5-under.

    Latest odds for Brown at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Brown's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246165-69-67-74-5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Brown's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished 61st after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1065-72-73-74E--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish Open6165-69-67-74-5--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of even par.
    • Brown has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged 0.847 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.847

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown has averaged 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Brown has averaged -0.009 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Brown has posted an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Brown has delivered a 0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Brown has averaged 0.847 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Campbell turns doubt into victory at John Deere

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Points and payouts: Campbell captures 500 FedExCup points with John Deere win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Despite ‘super disappointing’ finish, Homa shows flashes of form at John Deere

    Latest
