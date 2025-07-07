Dale Whitnell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five tournaments, Whitnell has averaged -0.339 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

Whitnell's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his past five starts stands at -0.164.

His recent performance around the greens shows an average of -0.634 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.

On the putting surface, Whitnell has posted a 0.118 average in Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts.