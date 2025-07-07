Dale Whitnell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Dale Whitnell of England tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Dale Whitnell returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Whitnell looks to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious event on Scottish soil.
Whitnell's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|2023
|T60
|69-67-70-73
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Whitnell's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of four-over.
- Whitnell's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 60th at one-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Whitnell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
Whitnell's recent performances
- Whitnell's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at four-over.
- Whitnell has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whitnell has averaged -1.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whitnell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.020
Whitnell's advanced stats and rankings
- In his last five tournaments, Whitnell has averaged -0.339 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Whitnell's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his past five starts stands at -0.164.
- His recent performance around the greens shows an average of -0.634 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the putting surface, Whitnell has posted a 0.118 average in Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts.
- Overall, Whitnell's Strokes Gained: Total average for his last five tournaments is -1.020.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitnell as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
