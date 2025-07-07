PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10-13. He'll look to build on his solid T10 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Conners' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1065-67-68-67-13
    2023T1972-65-71-66-6
    2022T6170-73-71-73+7

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D72-74-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-66-66-68-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-73-71-75+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-68-74-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-71-66-67-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-71-71-68-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT868-70-70-75-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-71-70-74-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-69-69-69-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT671-71-66-71-9250.000

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4900.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.2900.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.057-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1730.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8950.792

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.490 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.290 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners is delivering a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
    • Conners has accumulated 1,465 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW