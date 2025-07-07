Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Corey Conners of Canada plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Corey Conners returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10-13. He'll look to build on his solid T10 finish from last year's tournament.
Conners' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|2023
|T19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|2022
|T61
|70-73-71-73
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|72-74-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-66-66-68
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-73-71-75
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-71-66-67
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-71-71-68
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|68-70-70-75
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-71-70-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|250.000
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.490
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.290
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.057
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.173
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.895
|0.792
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.490 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.290 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners is delivering a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
- Conners has accumulated 1,465 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
