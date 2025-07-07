Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Conners is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.490 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.290 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Conners is delivering a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.