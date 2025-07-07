PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Connor Syme betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Connor Syme of Scotland tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Connor Syme returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Last year, Syme posted a solid T15 finish at this event, shooting 12-under par.

    Latest odds for Syme at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Syme's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1568-66-67-67-12
    20237468-68-74-74+4
    2022T4270-69-74-70+3

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Syme's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Syme's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1568-66-67-67-12--

    Syme's recent performances

    • Syme has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.
    • Syme has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Syme has averaged -0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Syme's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.011

    Syme's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Syme has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Syme's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five starts is -0.263.
    • His recent performance shows an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Syme has posted a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Syme has averaged -0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Syme as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

