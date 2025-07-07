Connor Syme betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Connor Syme of Scotland tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Connor Syme returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. Last year, Syme posted a solid T15 finish at this event, shooting 12-under par.
Syme's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T15
|68-66-67-67
|-12
|2023
|74
|68-68-74-74
|+4
|2022
|T42
|70-69-74-70
|+3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Syme's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Syme's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T15
|68-66-67-67
|-12
|--
Syme's recent performances
- Syme has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.
- Syme has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Syme has averaged -0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Syme's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.011
Syme's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Syme has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Syme's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five starts is -0.263.
- His recent performance shows an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Syme has posted a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Syme has averaged -0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Syme as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
