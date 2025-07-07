Collin Morikawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Morikawa finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
Morikawa's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|2022
|MC
|71-74
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|69-64-68-68
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-74-74-70
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|67-75-77-71
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-72-74-72
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|63-70-72-68
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-66-77-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-69-72-72
|-3
|79.286
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|70-65-77-69
|-7
|165.000
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 1.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.533
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.800
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.073
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.084
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.322
|1.015
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa ranks fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.800.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.09% ranks 16th on TOUR.
- Morikawa's Driving Distance average of 294.7 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 1,427 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th.
- Morikawa ranks seventh in both Strokes Gained: Total (1.322) and Par Breakers (25.00%).
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
