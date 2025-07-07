PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Morikawa finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Morikawa's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T465-66-66-69-14
    2022MC71-74+5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT869-64-68-68-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4267-71-69-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-74-74-70+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2067-75-77-71+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-72-74-72+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1763-70-72-68-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-66-77-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-69-72-72-379.286
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1070-65-77-69-7165.000

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 1.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5330.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.8000.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.0730.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.084-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.3221.015

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa ranks fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.800.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.09% ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • Morikawa's Driving Distance average of 294.7 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 1,427 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th.
    • Morikawa ranks seventh in both Strokes Gained: Total (1.322) and Par Breakers (25.00%).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

