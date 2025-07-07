PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, which have been mixed.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD69-
    2023MC69-70-1
    2022T1673-70-70-66-1

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he withdrew after the first round.
    • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 1-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4571-74-69-66E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-71-71-72+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-69-68-69-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-68-77-73+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4267-71-71-68-317.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4270-70-74-65-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.466-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.1860.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2910.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.4720.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1110.517

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.466 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.9 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.186 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.31% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has accumulated 452 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 77th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for ISCO Championship qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW