Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, which have been mixed.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|69
|-
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2022
|T16
|73-70-70-66
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he withdrew after the first round.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 1-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|71-74-69-66
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-68-77-73
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|67-71-71-68
|-3
|17.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-70-74-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.466
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.186
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.291
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.472
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.111
|0.517
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.466 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.9 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.186 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.31% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 452 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 77th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.