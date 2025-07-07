PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)



    Byeong Hun An returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10-13. An missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, but secured a strong third-place finish in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for An at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    An's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC65-73-2
    2023T361-70-69-70-10

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In An's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • An's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 10-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-69-75-67-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1469-68-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT670-64-65-66-1591.667
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-81+11--
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7469-73-79-76+135.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-71-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-74-68-54.700
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3874-68-63-73-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2174-71-70-71-250.000

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • An has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3740.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.2080.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1340.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.431-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.1310.312

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.374 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An has sported a -0.208 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An has delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 593 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 62nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

