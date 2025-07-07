Byeong Hun An betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled for July 10-13. An missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, but secured a strong third-place finish in the 2023 edition of the tournament.
An's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|2023
|T3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In An's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- An's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 10-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-69-75-67
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|70-64-65-66
|-15
|91.667
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-81
|+11
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|74
|69-73-79-76
|+13
|5.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-71-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-74-68
|-5
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|74-68-63-73
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-71-70-71
|-2
|50.000
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- An has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.374
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.208
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.134
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.431
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.131
|0.312
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.374 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An has sported a -0.208 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An has delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- An has accumulated 593 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
