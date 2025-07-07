Byeong Hun An betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.374 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An has sported a -0.208 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, An has delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.