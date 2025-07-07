Bud Cauley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Cauley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Cauley's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-72-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-79
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|71-74-75-75
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|66-69-69-67
|-9
|190.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T72
|74-69-77-74
|+10
|5.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|64-70-66-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|69-74-70-64
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|87.143
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-70-69-66
|-8
|115.000
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.270
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.481
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.019
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.227
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.998
|0.389
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.481 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
- Cauley has accumulated 825 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
