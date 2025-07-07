PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks Cauley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Cauley's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-72-67-1019.563
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2570-70-68-67-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC70-79+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3971-74-75-75+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge366-69-69-67-9190.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT7274-69-77-74+105.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2864-70-66-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3269-74-70-64-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-72-70-487.143
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-70-69-66-8115.000

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2700.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4810.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.019-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.227-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9980.389

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.481 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
    • Cauley has accumulated 825 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

