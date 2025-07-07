Brian Harman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his tie for 21st place finish in last year's event.
Harman's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|2023
|T12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|2022
|MC
|80-73
|+13
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|8
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|200.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|71-76-75-76
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-73-66-74
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-76-71
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|69-70-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|66-66-72-75
|-9
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Harman has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.006
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.018
|-0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.098
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.080
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.167
|-0.094
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.018 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
- Harman has accumulated 1,260 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
