Brian Harman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.018 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.32% of the time.