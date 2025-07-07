PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his tie for 21st place finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Harman's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2167-67-69-66-11
    2023T1267-65-67-74-7
    2022MC80-73+13

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship866-71-65-68-10200.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5971-76-75-76+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-73-66-74E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6071-72-76-71+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4669-70-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT366-69-66-69-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3671-71-77-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open166-66-72-75-9500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Harman has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1070.0060.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.018-0.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.098-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0800.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.167-0.094

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.018 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
    • Harman has accumulated 1,260 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

