3H AGO

Ashun Wu betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ashun Wu of China tees off on the fourth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Ashun Wu will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Wu's most recent appearance in this event came in 2024, where he finished tied for 65th at 3-under par.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Wu's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6567-69-70-71-3
    2023T6568-68-69-75E
    2022T5571-68-72-74+5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT6567-69-70-71-3--

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu's best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open was tied for 65th, which he achieved in both 2024 with a score of 3-under par and in 2023 with an even-par score.
    • Wu has an average of -0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.466 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.250

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has averaged -0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu has averaged -0.466 in his past five starts.
    • Wu has shown strength around the green, averaging 0.447 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Wu has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
    • Overall, Wu has averaged -0.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

