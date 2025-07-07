Ashun Wu betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Wu's best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open was tied for 65th, which he achieved in both 2024 with a score of 3-under par and in 2023 with an even-par score.

Wu has an average of -0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.466 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.