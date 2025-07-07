PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Antoine Rozner of France plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Antoine Rozner of France plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Antoine Rozner returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. His best finish at this event came in 2024 when he tied for 26th with a score of 10-under.

    Latest odds for Rozner at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Rozner's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2665-64-68-73-10
    2023T6868-70-69-74+1
    2022MC78-73+11

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Rozner's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Rozner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-69-71-72-72.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2468-68-64-69-1135.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3470-67-68-73-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1366-71-63-68-1658.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3373-65-75-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-70-71-24.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7670-74-75-72+72.400
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5968-70-69-72-92.987
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6268-67-71-75-34.500

    Rozner's recent performances

    • Rozner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
    • Rozner has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has averaged 0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0220.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4650.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.341-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.2100.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1070.692

    Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.465 this season, ranking 26th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.27% ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Rozner has a -0.022 mark this season, ranking 112th on TOUR. However, his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 43rd.
    • On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49.
    • Rozner has accumulated 163 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 61st in Par Breakers, converting 22.34% of his holes into birdies or better this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW