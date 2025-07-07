Antoine Rozner betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.465 this season, ranking 26th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.27% ranks 26th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Rozner has a -0.022 mark this season, ranking 112th on TOUR. However, his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 43rd.

On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49.

Rozner has accumulated 163 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th on TOUR.