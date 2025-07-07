Antoine Rozner betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Antoine Rozner of France plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Antoine Rozner returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13. His best finish at this event came in 2024 when he tied for 26th with a score of 10-under.
Rozner's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|65-64-68-73
|-10
|2023
|T68
|68-70-69-74
|+1
|2022
|MC
|78-73
|+11
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Rozner's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|68-68-64-69
|-11
|35.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|66-71-63-68
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|73-65-75-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-70-71
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|76
|70-74-75-72
|+7
|2.400
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|2.987
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T62
|68-67-71-75
|-3
|4.500
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
- Rozner has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged 0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.022
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.465
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.341
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.210
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.107
|0.692
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.465 this season, ranking 26th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.27% ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Rozner has a -0.022 mark this season, ranking 112th on TOUR. However, his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 43rd.
- On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49.
- Rozner has accumulated 163 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th on TOUR.
- He ranks 61st in Par Breakers, converting 22.34% of his holes into birdies or better this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.