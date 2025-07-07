Angel Hidalgo Portillo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Angel Hidalgo Portillo is set to compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The tournament runs from July 10-13, with a purse of $9,000,000 up for grabs.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Hidalgo Portillo's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Angel Hidalgo Portillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T16
|65-66-70-70
|-17
|--
Angel Hidalgo Portillo's recent performances
- Hidalgo Portillo had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 16th with a score of 17-under.
- He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hidalgo Portillo has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Angel Hidalgo Portillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.958
Angel Hidalgo Portillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Hidalgo Portillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 in his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hidalgo Portillo has averaged 0.350 over his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Hidalgo Portillo has delivered a 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five appearances.
- Hidalgo Portillo has averaged 0.958 Strokes Gained: Total across his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hidalgo Portillo as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.