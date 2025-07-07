PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Putnam betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Putnam will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he takes on the challenging Scottish links.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Putnam's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-71E
    2023T4270-68-69-70-3

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT864-66-69-70-1975.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT668-62-68-67-1591.667
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4469-67-71-72-111.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6165-70-79-70E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-69-68-68-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-72-70-74-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 1.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.655-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3590.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5230.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4690.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.6961.257

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam is excelling in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, ranking fourth on TOUR with an average of 0.523.
    • His putting has been strong, ranking 14th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.469) and 64th in Putts Per Round (28.69).
    • Putnam leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 11.01%, showcasing his consistency.
    • While his off-the-tee performance has room for improvement (ranking 169th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.655), he compensates with strong approach play, ranking 36th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.359).
    • Putnam ranks 15th on TOUR in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.16%, demonstrating solid iron play.
    • He has accumulated 388 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 87th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

