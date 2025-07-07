Andrew Putnam betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Putnam is excelling in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, ranking fourth on TOUR with an average of 0.523.

His putting has been strong, ranking 14th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.469) and 64th in Putts Per Round (28.69).

Putnam leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 11.01%, showcasing his consistency.

While his off-the-tee performance has room for improvement (ranking 169th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.655), he compensates with strong approach play, ranking 36th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.359).

Putnam ranks 15th on TOUR in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.16%, demonstrating solid iron play.