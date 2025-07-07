Andrew Putnam betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Putnam will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he takes on the challenging Scottish links.
Putnam's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-71
|E
|2023
|T42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|64-66-69-70
|-19
|75.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|68-62-68-67
|-15
|91.667
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|11.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|65-70-79-70
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-72-70-74
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 1.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.655
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.359
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.523
|0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.469
|0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.696
|1.257
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam is excelling in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, ranking fourth on TOUR with an average of 0.523.
- His putting has been strong, ranking 14th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.469) and 64th in Putts Per Round (28.69).
- Putnam leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 11.01%, showcasing his consistency.
- While his off-the-tee performance has room for improvement (ranking 169th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.655), he compensates with strong approach play, ranking 36th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.359).
- Putnam ranks 15th on TOUR in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.16%, demonstrating solid iron play.
- He has accumulated 388 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 87th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
