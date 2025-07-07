PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Smalley looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event, aiming for a strong showing on the Scottish links.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Smalley's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-72+3
    2022T1067-73-67-71-2

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 2-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-66-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-73+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-72-63-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-73-72-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT570-67-67-67-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3969-67-71-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6367-70-76-76+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4540.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1560.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3010.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2270.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1380.983

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley ranks 10th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.138.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.454 ranks 19th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Smalley sports a 0.156 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 41st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84.
    • Smalley ranks 14th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.60% and 24th in Par Breakers at 23.66%.
    • He has accumulated 526 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

