Alex Smalley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Smalley looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event, aiming for a strong showing on the Scottish links.
Smalley's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2022
|T10
|67-73-67-71
|-2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 2-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-72-63-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-73-72
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|70-67-67-67
|-13
|62.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|69-67-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-70-76-76
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.454
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.156
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.301
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.227
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.138
|0.983
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley ranks 10th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.138.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.454 ranks 19th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Smalley sports a 0.156 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 41st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84.
- Smalley ranks 14th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.60% and 24th in Par Breakers at 23.66%.
- He has accumulated 526 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 70th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
