Alex Smalley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.

Smalley has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.