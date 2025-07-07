Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Fitzpatrick has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 20-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.