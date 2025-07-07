Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Alex Fitzpatrick of England tees off on the seventh hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Alex Fitzpatrick returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|65-75
|E
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T23
|69-70-71-67
|-11
|--
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 20-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.189
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fitzpatrick has posted an average of -0.099 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
