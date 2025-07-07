PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Alex Fitzpatrick of England tees off on the seventh hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Alex Fitzpatrick returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC65-75E

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-75E--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1166-68-65-69-20--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2369-70-71-67-11--

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 20-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.189

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fitzpatrick has posted an average of -0.099 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

