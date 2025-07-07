Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13, 2025, for the Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Tosti's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|65-75-75-67
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|68-67-74-74
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-67-65-68
|-15
|96.250
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.363
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.161
|-0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.261
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.643
|-0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.179
|-0.980
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.363 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.161 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
- Tosti has accumulated 333 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.