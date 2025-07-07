PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13, 2025, for the Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Tosti's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-65-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-73-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5465-75-75-67-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6768-67-74-74-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT268-67-72-68-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-71-71-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-67-65-68-1596.250

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -0.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3630.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.161-0.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2610.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.643-0.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.179-0.980

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.363 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.161 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
    • Tosti has accumulated 333 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 97th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    2025 ISCO Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    2025 Genesis Scottish Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    The First Look: Scotland's MacIntyre returns to defend national open

    The First Look
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW