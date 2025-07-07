Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays a shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance at the event in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|67-66-76
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|P1
|62-70-65-69
|-22
|500.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-68-69-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|68-73-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.845 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 1.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.730
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.111
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.327
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.180
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.472
|1.160
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.730 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.4 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.111 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Potgieter has accumulated 941 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
