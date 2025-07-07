Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.730 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.4 yards ranks first on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.111 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 23.81% of the time.