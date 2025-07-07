PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays a shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays a shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance at the event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Potgieter's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D67-66-76-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicP162-70-65-69-22500.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-68-69-68-786.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC68-74E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4768-73-74-76+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.845 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged 1.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7300.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1110.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.327-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1800.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4721.160

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.730 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.4 yards ranks first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.111 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Potgieter has accumulated 941 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

