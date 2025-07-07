PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier of France looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Adrien Saddier is set to compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Saddier at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Saddier's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Adrien Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT1668-68-66-69-17--

    Adrien Saddier's recent performances

    • Saddier's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 16th with a score of 17-under.
    • Saddier has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has averaged 3.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Adrien Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.000

    Adrien Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier has averaged 3.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

