Adrien Saddier betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Adrien Saddier of France looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Adrien Saddier is set to compete in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, taking place July 10-13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Saddier's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Adrien Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T16
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|--
Adrien Saddier's recent performances
Adrien Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.000
Adrien Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.