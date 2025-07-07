Adam Scott betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Adam Scott of Australia prepares to play a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Adam Scott finished runner-up in last year's Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 17-under. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 looking to go one better in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open.
Scott's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 17-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|72-72-62-70
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|70-70-67-79
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|79-69-73-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-73
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-70-69-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|74-70-73-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|75-72-70-74
|+3
|22.500
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Scott has an average of 0.744 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.327
|0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.020
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.130
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.075
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.401
|0.932
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.327 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott is sporting a 0.020 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Scott has accumulated 392 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
