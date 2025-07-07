PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia prepares to play a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott finished runner-up in last year's Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 17-under. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 looking to go one better in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Scott's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024267-65-64-67-17
    2023MC72-67-1

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3072-72-62-70-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1270-70-67-79+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3179-69-73-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-71-69-73-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-70-70-68-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-70-69-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5774-70-73-70+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3675-72-70-74+322.500

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Scott has an average of 0.744 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3270.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.0200.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1300.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.075-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4010.932

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.327 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott is sporting a 0.020 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Scott has accumulated 392 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

