Adam Scott betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.327 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott is sporting a 0.020 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.