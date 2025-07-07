PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Cockerill betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Cockerill of Canada tees off on the seventh hole on day four of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 29, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Aaron Cockerill returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13. He'll be looking to improve on his performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Cockerill at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Cockerill's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-68-1

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Cockerill's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Cockerill's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+7--

    Cockerill's recent performances

    • Cockerill's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he scored 1-under.
    • He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cockerill has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cockerill's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.729

    Cockerill's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Cockerill has averaged -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over the last five starts is -0.290.
    • Cockerill has posted a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, he has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Cockerill has averaged -0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cockerill as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

