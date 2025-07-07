Aaron Cockerill betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Aaron Cockerill of Canada tees off on the seventh hole on day four of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 29, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Aaron Cockerill returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13. He'll be looking to improve on his performance from last year's tournament.
Cockerill's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-68
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Cockerill's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Cockerill's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
Cockerill's recent performances
- Cockerill's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he scored 1-under.
- He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cockerill has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cockerill's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.729
Cockerill's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Cockerill has averaged -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over the last five starts is -0.290.
- Cockerill has posted a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, he has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Cockerill has averaged -0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cockerill as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
