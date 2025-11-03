Xander Schauffele betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Xander Schauffele of the United States fist bumps with her caddie after the birdie on the 17th green during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele finished tied for second at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Schauffele's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|66-69-67-63
|-15
|2023
|T24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|2022
|T57
|68-68-73-69
|-2
|2021
|T16
|70-62-70-71
|-11
|2020
|T25
|68-71-67-67
|-11
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|1
|71-63-67-64
|-19
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|74-70-73-66
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|68-72-65-69
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-69-66-68
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|69-72-68-75
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-74-71-69
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-69-74-76
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|72-71-72-68
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|115.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.621 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.076
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.578
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.016
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.184
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.454
|0.655
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.578 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
- Schauffele has earned 953 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
