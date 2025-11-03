PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States fist bumps with her caddie after the birdie on the 17th green during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele finished tied for second at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Schauffele's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T266-69-67-63-15
    2023T2466-68-70-69-7
    2022T5768-68-73-69-2
    2021T1670-62-70-71-11
    2020T2568-71-67-67-11

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic171-63-67-64-19--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2874-70-73-66+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2268-72-65-69-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-69-66-68-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT868-66-71-66-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6169-72-68-75+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-74-71-69+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-69-74-76+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2872-71-72-68-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-69-69-66-9115.000

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.621 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0760.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5780.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0160.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.184-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4540.655

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.578 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
    • Schauffele has earned 953 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

