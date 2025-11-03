Jake Knapp betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    Jake Knapp finished tied for 67th at six-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Knapp's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6770-75-71-70+6

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of six-over.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT364-65-67-68-20133.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-69-68-74-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-69-69-65-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT472-61-66-68-21122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2763-69-66-72-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-70-66-1114.500

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 1.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has an average of 1.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.853 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2481.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.003-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.089-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.4561.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6171.853

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.003 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
    • Knapp has accumulated 871 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (47th), and he has ranked 28th in Bogey Avoidance with a 14.07% rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

