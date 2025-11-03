Jake Knapp betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Jake Knapp finished tied for 67th at six-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Knapp's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of six-over.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|72-61-66-68
|-21
|122.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|63-69-66-72
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-70-66
|-11
|14.500
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Knapp has an average of 1.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has an average of 1.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.853 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.248
|1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.003
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.089
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.456
|1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.617
|1.853
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.003 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
- Knapp has accumulated 871 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (47th), and he has ranked 28th in Bogey Avoidance with a 14.07% rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
