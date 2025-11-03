Ryan Gerard betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Ryan Gerard will compete at the FedEx St. Jude Championship for the first time in the past five years, set to tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Gerard will look to make his mark at this $20 million event.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Gerard's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|70-72-68-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|44
|75-76-72-71
|+14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|67-70-75-73
|+5
|2.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|67-68-68-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-71-69-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|72-74-69-79
|+14
|13.050
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Gerard had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.717 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged -0.326 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.148
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.467
|0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.055
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.299
|-1.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.370
|-0.326
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.148 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.467 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Gerard delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Gerard posted a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84.
- Gerard has earned 1,158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st. He ranked 122nd with a 16.78% Bogey Avoidance rate and 123rd by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
