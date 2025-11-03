PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ryan Gerard will compete at the FedEx St. Jude Championship for the first time in the past five years, set to tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Gerard will look to make his mark at this $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Gerard's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2066-71-68-67-12--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2770-72-68-67-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4475-76-72-71+14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-69-73-66-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7467-70-75-73+52.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4167-68-68-73-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-71-69-72+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5072-74-69-79+1413.050

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • Gerard had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.717 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged -0.326 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1480.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4670.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.055-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.299-1.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.370-0.326

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.148 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.467 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Gerard delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Gerard posted a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84.
    • Gerard has earned 1,158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st. He ranked 122nd with a 16.78% Bogey Avoidance rate and 123rd by breaking par 21.24% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Si Woo Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW