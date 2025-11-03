Ryan Gerard betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Gerard has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

Gerard had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.

Gerard has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.717 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Gerard has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.