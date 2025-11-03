Wyndham Clark betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark of the United States hits his tee shot on the 5th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark finished tied for seventh at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Clark's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|2023
|T66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|2022
|T28
|67-67-67-72
|-7
|2021
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|2020
|T29
|68-71-67-68
|-10
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-70-71-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|67-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-65-67-68
|-17
|62.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|76-66-66-65
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-69-66-71
|-8
|67.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|64-72-66-72
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|66-69-74-66
|-5
|4.800
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|78-71-77-75
|+13
|10.000
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 1.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.092
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.284
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.296
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.142
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.246
|1.004
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a -0.284 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
- Clark has earned 853 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.