PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States hits his tee shot on the 5th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States hits his tee shot on the 5th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark finished tied for seventh at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Clark at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Clark's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T768-69-67-64-12
    2023T6670-76-70-68+4
    2022T2867-67-67-72-7
    2021MC78-70+6
    2020T2968-71-67-68-10

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-70-71-68-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5667-68-72-75+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-65-67-68-1762.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT476-66-66-65-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-69-66-71-867.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC66-74-4--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1764-72-66-72-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5966-69-74-66-54.800
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5678-71-77-75+1310.000

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 1.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.092-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.2840.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2960.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1420.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2461.004

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a -0.284 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
    • Clark has earned 853 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Si Woo Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW