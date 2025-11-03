PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman has not competed in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with the field in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2767-67-75-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1974-66-68-72E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-64-71-69-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-69-68-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7571-68-71-76+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-68-68-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-70-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5273-69-69-70+111.750

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 0.593 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.079-0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.1040.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.0990.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4130.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.3300.593

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.079 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a -0.104 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has earned 1,111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

