Nick Taylor betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor finished tied for 65th at 3-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Taylor's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|2023
|T24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|2022
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|2020
|MC
|68-73
|-1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished 65th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 7-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|67-67-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-68-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-66-73-69
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.666 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 1.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.002
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.427
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.097
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.128
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.654
|1.256
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.427 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
- Taylor has earned 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 18th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
