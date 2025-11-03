PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor finished tied for 65th at 3-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Taylor's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246568-68-70-77+3
    2023T2471-68-68-66-7
    2022MC74-67+1
    2020MC68-73-1

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished 65th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 7-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1967-67-68-70-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-68-71-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+6--

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.666 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 1.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1070.0020.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4270.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.097-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1280.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.6541.256

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.427 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
    • Taylor has earned 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 18th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

