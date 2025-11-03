Thomas Detry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Thomas Detry of Belgium hits his second shot on the 5th hole on day four of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 26, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry finished tied for 46th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to improve upon his performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Detry's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|74-68-71-65
|-2
|2023
|T61
|72-64-75-69
|E
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Detry's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|46
|73-74-75-75
|+17
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T71
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|2.850
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|70-74-74-67
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-73-73-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-70-65-67
|-12
|44.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-74-73
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Detry has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged -0.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.169
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.164
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.079
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.126
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.052
|-0.361
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sported a -0.164 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 65.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 20.26% of the time.
- Detry has earned 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points (35th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.07% (134th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.