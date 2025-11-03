PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry of Belgium hits his second shot on the 5th hole on day four of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 26, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry finished tied for 46th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to improve upon his performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Detry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Detry's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4674-68-71-65-2
    2023T6172-64-75-69E

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Detry's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4673-74-75-75+17--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-69-68-73-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4572-71-70-70-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7168-70-73-72+32.850
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6370-74-74-67+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2369-73-73-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-70-65-67-1244.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-74-73+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Detry has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged -0.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1690.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.164-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.079-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.126-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.052-0.361

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sported a -0.164 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 65.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 20.26% of the time.
    • Detry has earned 1,080 FedExCup Regular Season points (35th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.07% (134th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

