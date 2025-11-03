PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 22nd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Pendrith's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2265-71-71-67-6
    20226866-70-74-73+3

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1570-68-71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2869-69-65-72-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6868-69-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-69-69-68-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-74-62-71-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3872-72-78-69+1122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2765-68-67-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-73-70E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT569-70-72-68-5275.000

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5430.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.126-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0340.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0280.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.6640.646

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.543 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a 0.126 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
    • Pendrith has earned 1,035 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

