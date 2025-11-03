Taylor Pendrith betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 22nd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Pendrith's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|2022
|68
|66-70-74-73
|+3
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|70-68-71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|69-69-65-72
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-74-62-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|72-72-78-69
|+11
|22.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|65-68-67-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-73-70
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|69-70-72-68
|-5
|275.000
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.543
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.126
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.034
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.028
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.664
|0.646
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.543 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a 0.126 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 1,035 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
