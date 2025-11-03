Taylor Pendrith betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Pendrith has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.

Pendrith has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.