Sepp Straka betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sepp Straka of Team Europe plays an approach shot on the second hole during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka finished runner-up at this tournament in 2022 with a score of 15-under. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 61st finish from last year's FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Straka's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|2023
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|2022
|2
|64-66-68-67
|-15
|2021
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2020
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-over.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 15-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|30
|74-65-77-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|68-67-68-70
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-70-71
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|7
|64-69-70-67
|-10
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|74-71-67-68
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-66-70
|-5
|350.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|1
|63-67-66-68
|-16
|700.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.228
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.677
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.070
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.237
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.072
|0.901
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka ranks eighth with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.072 this season, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.677 ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of tee-to-green performance this season, Straka sports a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark that ranks 51st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 144th.
- Straka has hit 70.18% of greens in regulation this season, ranking 17th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.72 ranks 61st, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.42% of the time.
- Straka has accumulated 2,595 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking third, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.82% ranks 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
