Sepp Straka betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Straka has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Straka has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.