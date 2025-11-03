Si Woo Kim betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Si Woo Kim finished tied for 50th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Kim's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|2023
|T16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|2022
|T42
|62-73-72-68
|-5
|2021
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2020
|T39
|68-64-70-73
|-9
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-64-69-72
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-67
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|65-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-68-69
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|65-67-72-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|84
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|1.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.310
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.423
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.350
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.394
|-0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.689
|0.760
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim has a 0.423 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.87% of the time.
- Kim has earned 882 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
