18H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Si Woo Kim finished tied for 50th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5070-74-67-68-1
    2023T1668-67-68-68-9
    2022T4262-73-72-68-5
    2021MC72-70E
    2020T3968-64-70-73-9

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-64-69-72-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1971-69-73-67E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1465-69-69-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-68-69-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1165-67-72-65-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8468-68-75-73-41.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D71+1--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.784 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3100.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4230.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3500.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.394-0.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.6890.760

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim has a 0.423 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.87% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 882 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

