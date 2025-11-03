PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits his third shot on the 5th hole on day four of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 26, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama returns as the defending champion at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, having won the tournament in 2024 with a score of 17-under. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, looking to defend his title.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024165-64-64-70-17
    2023T1667-69-70-65-9
    2021T4369-68-70-70-7
    2020T2970-69-65-70-10

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 17-under.
    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2072-68-69-67-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship2969-69-76-69+3--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2669-64-76-73+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1970-66-67-67-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1674-69-68-66-766.143
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1367-66-70-67-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3069-69-73-65-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4274-73-77-68+1219.125
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3874-75-74-71+622.000

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.171-0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4851.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4770.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.036-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.7551.008

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sports a 0.485 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Matsuyama has delivered a 0.477 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has posted a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45.
    • He has accumulated 1,309 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

