Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.

Matsuyama has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.