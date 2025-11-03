Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits his third shot on the 5th hole on day four of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 26, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama returns as the defending champion at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, having won the tournament in 2024 with a score of 17-under. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, looking to defend his title.
Matsuyama's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-17
|2023
|T16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|2021
|T43
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|2020
|T29
|70-69-65-70
|-10
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 17-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|72-68-69-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-69-76-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|69-64-76-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|70-66-67-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|74-69-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-69-73-65
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|74-73-77-68
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|74-75-74-71
|+6
|22.000
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.171
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.485
|1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.477
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.036
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.755
|1.008
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sports a 0.485 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Matsuyama has delivered a 0.477 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Matsuyama has posted a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45.
- He has accumulated 1,309 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.