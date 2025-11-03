Ryan Fox betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Ryan Fox has not competed in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with the tournament offering a $20 million purse.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Fox's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-73-76-69
|+12
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|72-71-68-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|66-70-74-72
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|72-73-73-69
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|66-66-64-66
|-18
|500.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|72-72-73-73
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-72-73
|-1
|37.000
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fox has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.047
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.303
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.021
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.193
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.470
|0.406
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.047 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.303 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 64.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Fox has accumulated 1,126 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
