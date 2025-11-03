PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ryan Fox has not competed in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with the tournament offering a $20 million purse.

    Latest odds for Fox at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Fox's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4374-73-76-69+12--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5072-71-68-69E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6566-70-74-72+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1769-71-68-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1972-73-73-69+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open166-66-64-66-18500.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2072-72-73-73+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-72-73-137.000

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fox has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 0.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.047-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3030.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.021-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.1930.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4700.406

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.047 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.303 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 64.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Fox has accumulated 1,126 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

