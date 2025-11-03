Russell Henley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Russell Henley finished tied for 30th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Henley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|68-68-73-66
|-5
|2023
|T6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|2022
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2021
|T56
|69-71-71-68
|-5
|2020
|T8
|64-67-70-68
|-15
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Henley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|65-68-74-72
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|61-66-69-69
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|69-68-68-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|66-70-71-66
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|72-70-65-68
|-9
|145.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|68-68-61-69
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|70-72-72-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|74-68-73-71
|-2
|287.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|65-74-72-67
|-2
|14.300
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
- Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Henley has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 1.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.071
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.577
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.449
|0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.220
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.317
|1.218
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.071 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.1 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.577 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 70.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Henley delivered a 0.449 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
- Henley ranks fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,391, and he ranked sixth with a 13.19% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
