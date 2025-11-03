Russell Henley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Henley has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.

Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

Henley has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Henley has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.