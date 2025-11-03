PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Russell Henley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Russell Henley finished tied for 30th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Henley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Henley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3068-68-73-66-5
    2023T667-68-67-67-11
    2022MC68-71-1
    2021T5669-71-71-68-5
    2020T864-67-70-68-15

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1965-68-74-72-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT261-66-69-69-15--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1569-68-68-73-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1766-70-71-66-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1072-70-65-68-9145.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT268-68-61-69-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1070-72-72-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT574-68-73-71-2287.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4665-74-72-67-214.300

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
    • Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Henley has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 1.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0710.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5770.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4490.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2200.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3171.218

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.071 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.1 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.577 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 70.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Henley delivered a 0.449 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
    • Henley ranks fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,391, and he ranked sixth with a 13.19% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

