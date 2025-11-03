Robert MacIntyre betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his tee shot on the 18th hole on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 on the The Old Course at St Andrews on October 05, 2025 in St Andrews, Scotland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre finished tied for seventh at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
MacIntyre's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|67-66-70-65
|-12
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|64-66-72-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|2
|62-64-68-73
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-70-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-66-70-67
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-67-70-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|2
|70-74-69-68
|+1
|500.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|17.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|71-74-73-72
|+2
|51.000
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times and has two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.841 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.228
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.312
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.103
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.251
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.894
|0.841
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a 0.312 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- MacIntyre accumulated 1,488 FedExCup Regular Season points (15th) and posted a 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total average (14th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
