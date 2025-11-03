Robert MacIntyre betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times and has two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.

MacIntyre has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.