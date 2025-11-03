PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Robert MacIntyre betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his tee shot on the 18th hole on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 on the The Old Course at St Andrews on October 05, 2025 in St Andrews, Scotland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre finished tied for seventh at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T767-66-70-65-12

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1764-66-72-69-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship262-64-68-73-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-70-68-72-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-70-71-69-49.045
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-66-70-67-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6568-71-72-71+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-67-70-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open270-74-69-68+1500.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3665-72-69-65-917.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2071-74-73-72+251.000

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times and has two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.841 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.228-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3120.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1030.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2510.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.8940.841

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a 0.312 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • MacIntyre accumulated 1,488 FedExCup Regular Season points (15th) and posted a 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total average (14th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

