Rickie Fowler betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Rickie Fowler of the United States chips onto the on the 17th green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Fowler looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in the tournament in 2023, where he finished tied for 58th at 1-under par.
Fowler's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|2022
|T64
|65-71-72-73
|+1
|2020
|T49
|67-70-71-69
|-7
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-70-68-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-72-70-65
|-8
|100.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|65-72-67-66
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|70-77-64-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-73-69-73
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|70-64-67-74
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|63-71-69-69
|-8
|85.000
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.250
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.047
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.079
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.034
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.158
|0.393
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 ranks 49th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fowler sports a -0.047 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
- Fowler has accumulated 665 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.41% ranks 29th, while he breaks par 22.46% of the time, ranking 58th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
