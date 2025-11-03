PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States chips onto the on the 17th green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler of the United States chips onto the on the 17th green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Fowler looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in the tournament in 2023, where he finished tied for 58th at 1-under par.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Fowler's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5870-74-67-68-1
    2022T6465-71-72-73+1
    2020T4967-70-71-69-7

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4469-68-70-69-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-70-68-68-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-72-70-65-8100.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1865-72-67-66-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3670-77-64-67-221.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-73-69-73-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1670-64-67-74-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1563-71-69-69-885.000

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2500.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0470.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.0790.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.034-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1580.393

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 ranks 49th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fowler sports a -0.047 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
    • Fowler has accumulated 665 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.41% ranks 29th, while he breaks par 22.46% of the time, ranking 58th in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

