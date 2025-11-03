Patrick Rodgers betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 33rd with a score of 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to improve upon his recent performances in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Rodgers's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|2023
|T52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2020
|70
|71-67-76-77
|+7
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Rodgers's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Rodgers's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Rodgers's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|77-70-72-68
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|70-63-71-65
|-11
|52
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
Rodgers's recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.982 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.082
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.083
|0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.088
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.039
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.127
|0.408
Rodgers's advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.083 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivers a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 668 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
