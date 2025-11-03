PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 33rd with a score of 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to improve upon his recent performances in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Rodgers's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3369-71-69-67-4
    2023T5270-72-66-70-2
    2022MC70-71+1
    20207071-67-76-77+7

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Rodgers's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Rodgers's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at 4-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Rodgers's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-71-66-68-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6277-70-72-68+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-68-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1570-63-71-65-1152
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-71-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--

    Rodgers's recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.982 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0820.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.0830.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.088-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0390.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1270.408

    Rodgers's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.083 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivers a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
    • Rodgers has earned 668 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

