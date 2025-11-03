Patrick Cantlay betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cantlay has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Cantlay has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.