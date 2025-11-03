PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of Team United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay finished tied for 12th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Cantlay's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1272-67-66-66-9
    2023268-67-66-64-15
    2022T5767-68-71-72-2
    2021T1168-67-69-68-12
    2020MC69-73E

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 15-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 25Procore ChampionshipT3072-71-69-69-7--
    Aug. 24, 25TOUR ChampionshipT264-66-64-71-15--
    Aug. 17, 25BMW ChampionshipT3072-67-72-73+4--
    Aug. 10, 25FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT970-67-66-68-9--
    July 20, 25The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 25Rocket ClassicT3266-72-67-69-1424.250
    June 22, 25Travelers ChampionshipT1267-68-68-69-8115.000
    June 15, 25U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 1, 25the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-73-69-74E105.000
    May 18, 25PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+6--

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.2980.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5640.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0400.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1550.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.0571.037

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.564 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 70.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
    • Cantlay has earned 1,275 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

