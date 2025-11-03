Patrick Cantlay betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Patrick Cantlay of Team United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York.
Patrick Cantlay finished tied for 12th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Cantlay's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|72-67-66-66
|-9
|2023
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|2022
|T57
|67-68-71-72
|-2
|2021
|T11
|68-67-69-68
|-12
|2020
|MC
|69-73
|E
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 15-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 25
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-71-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 24, 25
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|64-66-64-71
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 25
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-67-72-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 25
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|70-67-66-68
|-9
|--
|July 20, 25
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 25
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|66-72-67-69
|-14
|24.250
|June 22, 25
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|67-68-68-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 25
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1, 25
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-73-69-74
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 25
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.298
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.564
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.040
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.155
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.057
|1.037
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.564 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 70.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
- Cantlay has earned 1,275 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
