17H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria has not competed in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to make his mark in this $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Echavarria's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic970-65-69-67-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3872-70-69-66-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1963-68-64-75-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-72-72-67-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-67-69-66-2095.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-70-69-73+24.600

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 1.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.0930.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1240.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.335-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5930.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2891.150

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a 0.124 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 672 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

