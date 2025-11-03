Nico Echavarria betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria has not competed in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 looking to make his mark in this $20 million event.
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Echavarria's first time competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|9
|70-65-69-67
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|72-70-69-66
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|63-68-64-75
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-72-72-67
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-67-69-66
|-20
|95.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-70-69-73
|+2
|4.600
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 1.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.093
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.124
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.335
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.593
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.289
|1.150
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a 0.124 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 672 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
